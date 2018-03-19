When in Aruba Launch Party

The When in Aruba team hosted a launch party on March 1 at the Alhambra Ballroom, inviting many of the island’s movers and shakers to celebrate the debut of this new platform that aims to attract visitors to the island as well as serve as a resource for locals. Rona Coster, co-owner of the new website, commented, “People are increasingly choosing where and how they want to spend their vacation dollars by researching online. When in Aruba not only capitalizes on this trend, but goes well beyond the stale, static website by featuring a regularly updated blog that highlights everything from restaurant news and the latest wellness offerings to destination wedding inspiration and cultural events. Businesses on the island will have the opportunity to list their products and services on the site as well, making it easy for vacationers to plan their trip to Aruba. The site showcases gorgeous photography and videography. Trust me, Aruba never looked so good!”

Invited guests included tourism officials, hotel executives, restaurateurs, and local business owners. As guests arrived at the launch party, they were met with a large screen featuring the brand new site being navigated in real time. Two touch screens provided guests with the opportunity to navigate the site themselves. As guests got their first peek at the website, they noshed on passed hors d’oeuvres provided by the Divi Resorts culinary team and sipped on cocktails from the open bar. Local drummer Michael Bislick and DJ Rustica kept the party vibe going with some lounge-style tunes.

Owners of the website, Rona Coster and Tina Causey-Bislick, both shared some words about how When in Aruba came to be and their vision for its future. Tina shared, “When in Aruba aims to be one of the top go-to sites for tourists planning a Caribbean vacation. One look at the site and its gorgeous imagery, and they’ll have their hearts set on visiting our paradise island. It’s also going to serve as an incredible tool as they plan exactly what they plan to do, see, and eat while here.” Tina underscored the fact that When in Aruba will be a highly dynamic site and will work seamlessly with its social media platforms to promote Aruba. Furthermore, she pointed out that When in Aruba is the only tourism-driven destination website in the Caribbean to prominently feature the LGBTQ community as a valuable tourist demographic. Also, its gorgeous wedding and romance blog serves as a valuable resource for the growing destination wedding market.

Tina and Rona also shared some words of gratitude with developer of the site, Create. “We’re so pleased that we used a local firm to develop our site. We had an instant connection with the team, who believed in our project from the start. We’re so grateful to Tristan Every, Rudy Croes, and the rest of the Create team for bringing our vision to life with this gorgeous site.”

Visit the website at www.wheninaruba.com.

Businesses interested in having a listing on the website should contact info@wheninaruba.com.