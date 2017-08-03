White Modern Cuisine Launches New Menu

As Chef Urvin puts it, “The new menu is like a WMC renaissance. We’re getting back to our roots of innovative modern cuisine that is rooted in the Caribbean but fused with Asian and French influences that reflect the ‘melting-pot’ of rich cultural diversity on One Happy Island. This is the kind of menu that made headlines in the culinary world back when we first got started in 2012.”

Some of the prices are lower with this new menu, proving that ultra-modern, artistic cuisine and fine dining doesn’t have to be ridiculously expensive. Of course, some dishes remain naturally expensive because of what goes into them, such as high-end veal and lamb. Without further ado, here is what you’ll find on the new menu at White Modern Cuisine:

APPETIZERS

How you start your meal at White is an important decision, and we’ve come up with a choice selection of eight different starters to whet your appetite:

Buffalo Mozzarella Tartar: Buffalo Mozzarella, marinated with truffles, served with figs, cherry tomatoes, brioche croutons, carrots, snow peas, local flowers and a honey Asian vinaigrette. $16

ENTREES

Our appetizers are designed to leave you wanting more, which paves the way for the following eight entrees on the new menu:

Aruban Lamb Saco: Jerked California lamb chops and lamb croquette, served with homemade barbeque sauce, Johnny cake, Aruban pasta salad, coleslaw, garlic sauce, glazed beans and plantain chips. $48

TASTING MENUS

Our chef’s tasting menus are based on seasonal or creative ideas from our kitchen team and from our menu:

3-Course Tasting Menu: $65

DESSERTS

The perfect finish to any meal at White Modern Cuisine is a little something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Which of these four desserts will be the right one for you?

Death by Chocolate: WMC’s famous chocolate lava cake, served with a chocolate brownie, chocolate panacotta, pica di papaya chocolate ganache, chocolate custard, chocolate crumble, strawberries and a Fererro Rocher ice cream. $12

DAILY SPECIALS AT WMC

Besides dropping menu prices to make our unique dining experience accessible to more people, we also offer a number of discounts and specials throughout the week. Here are the specials patrons will enjoy each day of the week during the month of August:

Monday: Dollars-to-Florins. All day you pay the same menu price, but in Aruban Florins instead of US Dollars for a substantial discount.

Ready to embark on a culinary journey the likes of which have never been seen on Aruba except right here at White Modern Cuisine? Call us at +297 280-0280 to reserve your table!