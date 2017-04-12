Winners of the "Win A Trip to Chile Campaign" Announced and the Legend Lives On

The event winners were honored at a special gathering, they were first place winner Junior Arends who won a Trip to Chile, Teddy Philips, who won a Weekend Stay and Diana Falcones, who won Dinner for Two.

Wine artist Clive Faustin, welcomed guests on behalf of Romar Trading Company N.V., promoting the company’s top brand Casillero del Diablo, a wine legend from Chile's best wine valley.

As explained by Faustin, when Don Melchior de Cas Concha found out that his wines were disappearing, he invented a legend that the devil lives in his cellars to scare off the wine thieves, and that is how the wine got its name.

In is obvious, Faustin stated, that Don Melchior needed to protect the wine, because he liked it so much.