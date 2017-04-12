Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Winners of the "Win A Trip to Chile Campaign" Announced and the Legend Lives On

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Winners of the "Win A Trip to Chile Campaign" Announced and the Legend Lives On
    Apr. 12, 2017
    Romar Trading

    Romar Trading Company NV hosted a Casillero del Diablo wine activity in conclusion of the Casillero Del Diablo Win A Trip to Chile campaign.

    The event winners were honored at a special gathering, they were first place winner Junior Arends who won a Trip to Chile, Teddy Philips, who won a Weekend Stay and Diana Falcones, who won Dinner for Two.

    Wine artist Clive Faustin, welcomed guests on behalf of Romar Trading Company N.V., promoting the company’s top brand Casillero del Diablo, a wine legend from Chile's best wine valley.

    As explained by Faustin, when Don Melchior de Cas Concha found out that his wines were disappearing, he invented a legend that the devil lives in his cellars to scare off the wine thieves, and that is how the wine got its name.

    In is obvious, Faustin stated, that Don Melchior needed to protect the wine, because he liked it so much.

    Romar TradingRomar Trading

    Romar Trading

    Tags:
    Romar Trading