Renovations are Well Underway at Tropicana Aruba Resort & Casino

We’ve updated the landscaping to go with the new patio and balcony furniture. The installation for Wi-Fi has been done and the tiles in the staircase have been redone. We’ve placed lighted mirrors in the bathrooms and new light fixtures in the dining areas. As of mid-January we have also started receiving new furniture for this tower. With all the upgrades we’re doing on the South Tower we will soon start selling the South Tower as the “Premium” condos and penthouses as they will be on par with the renovated rooms in our Sunrise Tower.

The top project for this year is the renovation of another 100 rooms! We are very excited with this next phase of our ongoing renovations. These 100 rooms have already been stripped and demolished during last year’s renovations and are now ready for a complete overhaul. We are also pleased to announce that we will soon be opening a new restaurant on property: Uncle Tony’s Pizza which will be located in our courtyard where we previously had Pizza Bob’s.