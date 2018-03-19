The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino hosts a monthly recognition event

The monthly recognition ceremony took place in the Grand Caribbean Ballroom and included one dozen outstanding team members with three supervisors and two managers among them.

Carmen Werleman, and Fernande Pierre, both members of the Housekeeping Department were lauded as excellent room attendants, and congratulated for scoring a perfect 10, on recent staff reports in January.

Antonia Bello, from the Kitchen Department was nominated by three different resort team members for the quality of her work, and for being a motivated self-starter within the culinary brigade.

Suzanne Beaumont, from the Smit & Dorlas lobby café, earned distinction for assisting in the pre-New Year’s Eve arrangements, as a one-person-support-system to the event.

Fermin Thijzen, a member of Loss Prevention, was also nominated by two different team members for covering extra shifts, and efficiently assisting resort guests with their queries.

Errica Alexander, a Front Office and Guest Service agent, received accolades for her great ability to keep cool under pressure. She also distinguished herself for impeccable follow up and her personal commitment.

Mike Croes, an always-available member of the administration-support was praise for his Immediate response rate, and instant availability.

Among supervisors, Juan Campuzano, a member of the Rooms Division, received two nominations, and was applauded for filling in extra shifts, for willing-cooperation, and a high level of attention. He was joined by Patricia Alexander, from the F&B department, who put long hours in, taking reservations and selling tickets for the resort’s New Year’s Eve event. Mario Jimenez, a member of the Kitchen’s Stewarding Department was commended for his care for the culinary brigade and the kitchen.

Manager Lilian Polsbroek, was celebrated for always going above and beyond in accommodating all site visits and for giving everyone who comes through our doors a memorable impression of the resort. Manager Frank Erasmus, a member of the Rooms division was celebrated for his much-admired leadership and communications skills as he puts them to work every day, in dedication to staffers and guests.

Pictured here, celebration moments as staffers receive their commemorative certificates.