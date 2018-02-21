Valentine’s Day Appreciation Lunch Sustains Strong Relationship with Clients at the Hilton Aruba

The gathering also served to acquaint Director of Sales Anthony Armas, Director of Catering & Events, Chela de Lannoy and Sales Coordinator Nicole Goddard with the local business community.

“We love our customers,” says General Manager Hans-Georg Roehrbein,” and lunch is a great opportunity to thank them for their loyalty, and tell them how much we value their patronage.”

The culinary brigade offered a sumptuous menu in honor of the day, starting with the restaurant’s signature Martini Chopped Salad and following by a Land & Sea main course, with beef tenderloin and sea bass, paired with fennel slaw, red wine sauce, herb polenta and portabella mushrooms.

Valentine’s special dessert for the occasion featured the pastry chef’s picture-perfect, bite size, macaroon, chocolate cake, cream cannoli and mini custard tart.

Senior Sales Executive Lily Polsbroek warmly welcomed guests on behalf of management and introduced the other resort executives on hand to greet, mix and mingle, Wedding and Event Specialist Lisa Dammerman, Banquet & Catering Coordinator, Raynold Semeleer, PR & Marketing Manager Nunette Maduro, Executive Chef Matt Boland, Banquet & Catering Coordinator Marvinia Richardson and Senior Sales Manager Diego Garcia.

Lunch offered a raffle for a number of generous gift certificates, as well as an opportunity to meet the people who make things happen at the resort.