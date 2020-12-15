Lunch & Tour Special by Aruba Ostrich Farm

This site uses cookies. Some are essential while others improve your browsing experience and allow us to advertise. For more info visit the privacy policy page.
Your preferences have been updated.
Aruba Ostrich Farm
Join us for a fun and educational tour of the farm where you can meet and greet the largest bird in the world, the Ostrich.
And not to forget the Emus and over 100 farm animals such as ducks, chickens, geese, peacocks...
Followed by a delicious local lunch with an ice-cold beer, smoothie, or fresh fruit juice.
And if you have some time left, don't forget to visit our Art shop, full of beautiful locally made arts & crafts. For sure unique pieces that you will not find anywhere else.
Package includes: Tour & Lunch and 1 beverage of choice
For reservations, send an email info@arubaostrichfarm.com or send a text message to
You can enjoy this special until December 15, 2020!