Situated on one quarter mile of Palm Beach’s stunning white sand and crystal blue waters, the Holiday Inn Resort Aruba is the best place to stay when looking to enjoy a Caribbean getaway while completing your everyday work tasks in one of the world’s sunniest vacation destinations. From tours and activities to a wide variety of beachfront restaurants and bars, you will have several options to choose from while working or after work. Enjoy a 20% discount with delicious breakfast for two included at Corals Restaurant when booking our One Happy Workation package.

One Happy Workation includes:

• 20% Discount on our best flexible rate

• Room accommodation (one King size bed or two Double beds)

• Daily full Breakfast buffet for two (In-room dining is not included)

• Complimentary Wi-Fi

• Complimentary in-room coffee



Terms and Conditions:

• 1 Night Non-Refundable Deposit Required

• Must book 3 days in advance

• Minimum 7-night stay

Hotel information

