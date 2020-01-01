This site uses cookies. Some are essential while others improve your browsing experience and allow us to advertise. For more info visit the privacy policy page.
Holiday Inn Resort Aruba
Lower your stress level by working remotely from paradise at Holiday Inn Resort Aruba with this special package designed just for you.
Situated on one quarter mile of Palm Beach’s stunning white sand and crystal blue waters, the Holiday Inn Resort Aruba is the best place to stay when looking to enjoy a Caribbean getaway while completing your everyday work tasks in one of the world’s sunniest vacation destinations. From tours and activities to a wide variety of beachfront restaurants and bars, you will have several options to choose from while working or after work. Enjoy a 20% discount with delicious breakfast for two included at Corals Restaurant when booking our One Happy Workation package.
One Happy Workation includes:
• 20% Discount on our best flexible rate
• Room accommodation (one King size bed or two Double beds)
• Daily full Breakfast buffet for two (In-room dining is not included)
• Complimentary Wi-Fi
• Complimentary in-room coffee
Terms and Conditions:
• 1 Night Non-Refundable Deposit Required
• Must book 3 days in advance
• Minimum 7-night stay