Happy Returners Aruba Happy Returners: Meet the real people who return to Aruba year after year. See their stories, get their tips, and see what they love to do when they return to our happy island. Read more Edit link:

Calendar of events Aruba Event Calendar: From sports competitions to Carnival parades, see what’s happening in Aruba during your visit, or plan a trip around one of our can’t-miss annual events. Read more Edit link: