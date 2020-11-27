At the Hilton Casino The Aruba Poker Series Slated for January 4th to 9th 2021

The Aruba Poker Series, heralding the return of the beloved tournament, in the ‘new normal,’ as we learn to live with the pandemic, taking all necessary precautions.

In 2019, the Hilton casino successfully hosted the World Series of Poker, as part of the World Series of Poker Circuit, a prestigious international poker tour famous world over, which stopped by the Casino at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort from November 14th to November 24th, 2019.

The 2019 event attracted over 275 poker players from around the globe, who competed for substantial cash prizes – the guaranteed amount of $250,000 was surpassed due to popularity and became a total prize pool of $407, 535.-

Players congregated at the resort and enjoyed sun, sea and limitless poker, they came here with family members and friends and experienced a fun filled vacation, spiced up with casino action.

The Hilton Casino was naturally going to repeat the event in 2020.

Plans were made and reservations started coming in when Covid19 interfered and sent many countries into temporary lock down, followed by restrictions on gaming and other social activities.

In the fall of 2019, in view of the low number of new and active cases on the island and the excellent strategy employed by the Aruba government regarding travel, the Hilton Casino felt the time has come to announce an alternative tournament format as a consolation to players who missed the event, slated for January 4th to 9th, 2021.

Poker players are advised to save the date, and make travel arrangements in time for the welcome reception. The tournament series will include a number of special events on January 5th, 6th, and 7th, leading to the main event on Friday January 8th, with a $600 buy-in for an exciting No Limit Hold’em 2-day Event.

Events leading to the finals are the following:

January 5th, $340 buy-in: No Limit Hold'em,

January 6th, $340 buy-in: No Limit Hold'em,

January 7th, $230 buy-in: Pot Limit Omaha,

The Poker Room at the Hilton casino is fully compliant with all health department regulations and offers a safe and inviting gaming environment.

The Hilton Casino features all table games and luxurious and extravagant new slot machines such as Lock N Link, Wild Fury and SpinFerno which provide attractive rewards and great wins for any player wishing to try his/her luck at spinning.

The dazzling array of slot machines are exciting to play, offering frequent free bonuses and unique themes which make each slot machine a new adventure in color, sound and design.

Open on weekdays from 1pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 12noon.

The Casino at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, is affiliated to Liv Casino at the Barcelo Aruba, and under the management of Island Gaming NV.

www.tcaruba.com/taps