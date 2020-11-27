This was done in an effort to recognize the hardworking, dedicated professionals employed by the resort for their passion and dedication to their maintenance craft. Their focus on the resort guest units, and the overall physical property, their quick response to guests’ needs, their creativity and out of the box thinking, facilitates the creation of memorable vacation experiences, for guests, year round.

Engineering Week was kicked off with heartfelt words of appreciation and an inspirational message from their department head, the Chief Engineer. It was followed by a fun midweek surprise activity, outdoor, where the team was able to bond and unwind at a safe distance, outside the workplace. The week wrapped up with a department meeting, in an atmosphere of mutual appreciation, discussing future projects and plans, motivating the team to keep serving external and internal guests with excellence.

A big thank you to the engineering professionals for all they do at the resort every day.