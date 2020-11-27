New in Aruba: Farmer’s Fresh Restaurant Week!

Nine restaurants of the Aruba Wine and Dine hospitality group will each be offering a special main course made with Aruba-grown products such as vegetables, fruits and herbs, as well as pork, chicken and fish. The ‘Farmer’s Fresh’ special will be available for US$ 28 per person.

The collaboration between the chefs of Aruba Wine and Dine and the local farmers is not new. “Over the last few years, we have increasingly been buying local products. Supporting our local community is very important to us. In the past we saw that local farmers could not always keep up with the demand, but the farmers we now work with have professionalized their operation and are able to produce larger quantities at a consistent quality,” says Fabian Lantinga from Aruba Wine and Dine.

The participating restaurants are: Café the Plaza, cumindanacas.com, Fishes & More, Hadicurari, MooMba Beach, Nos Clubhuis, Salt & Pepper, Que Pasa and Tango Argentine Grill.

To learn more about the Farmer’s Fresh Restaurant Week you can visit farmersfresharuba.com.